The Economy Cited As Reason For Closure Of This New Jersey Restaurant

There's a restaurant in South Jersey, open for the past 4 years, that recently closed its doors with a sign on the front reading, "This restaurant is permanently closed. Sorry for the inconvenience."

It's always sad to hear when a business in New Jersey closes.

Get our free mobile app

Located in a busy area of town, on the White Horse Pike not far from 295 and the Turnpike, the owner is citing rising costs and low foot traffic as the main reasons for the closure, highlighting the economic struggles small businesses are facing.

Read More: Retailer Closes Last U.S. Store: What New Jersey Should Do With Vacant Big-Box Stores

Michael Colby, who owned the restaurant along with his brother, told the Courier Post that the closure is due to the economy.

Cost of goods coming in the back door is almost double what it was a few years ago. Utilities are outrageous. Without high volume, a restaurant can't survive in this environment. When people have to choose between filling up their cars with gas, or going out to eat, there is really no choice. It is unfortunate as we loved Barrington and the people in and around it.

Chuck Lager America's Tavern in Barrington, Camden County Has Closed

Chuck Lager offered flatbreads, pasta, fish and chips, burgers, chicken, and steak, along with a large selection of beer.

No word yet on what will take over the empty building.

Best Jersey Shore Bars To Watch Football The best bars in the Jersey Shore area to watch football. Gallery Credit: Buehler