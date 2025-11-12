Craving some dumpling soup or noodle bowls? Then you’ll be happy with the expansion that the chain ‘Ugly Dumpling’ is making in New Jersey.

The fast-casual chain has three new locations “coming soon” to the Garden State, according to its website.

Ugly Dumpling Ugly Dumpling via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Ugly Dumpling

Ugly Dumpling is known for taking timeless classics and elevating them with delightful twists.

Ugly Dumpling Ugly Dumpling via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

From hand-folded Dim Sum and savory Wontons to wok-prepared noodles and vibrant, garlic-infused vegetables, our menu is a celebration of street food culture.

Ugly Dumpling Ugly Dumpling via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

They offer dumplings, dim sum, and savory sides that are as artful as they are crave-worthy.

With six variations of these delectable soup dumplings, we promise an irresistible burst of flavor in every bite. Much like wandering through a bustling food alley in Shanghai, each visit to Ugly Dumpling invites you to savor and discover.

Ugly Dumpling Ugly Dumpling via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Don’t forget about their wok dishes, craft cocktails, bubble tea, and stir-fried noodles.

I’m getting hungry just telling you about it. Like, seriously, about to go full “Homer Simpson talking about donuts.”

Ugly Dumpling Ugly Dumpling via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

New Ugly Dumpling restaurants coming to New Jersey

Ugly Dumpling plans to open new restaurants in Morris, Union, and Burlington Counties.

Ugly Dumpling Ugly Dumpling via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Soon, they will open a restaurant in Delran, NJ, at 4000 Rt 130, which will be the chain’s first South Jersey location.

Another Ugly Dumpling location is planned for 140 Rt 22 West in Springfield.

Ugly Dumpling Ugly Dumpling via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The third will be at 1711 Rt 10 and Rt 202 in Morris Plains.

The chain also has locations in Holmdel, Linden, and Edison. You can stay up to date on when the new restaurants will open here.

Eat up!

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

13 cozy, very historic NJ bars and restaurants Not only are these New Jersey spots cozy for a drink and bite to eat - the properties all have roots that go back to the 1700s. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Remembering Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure A look back at the very first season from 2015, and the last season of 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈