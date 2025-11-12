Popular dumpling restaurant opening three New Jersey locations
Craving some dumpling soup or noodle bowls? Then you’ll be happy with the expansion that the chain ‘Ugly Dumpling’ is making in New Jersey.
The fast-casual chain has three new locations “coming soon” to the Garden State, according to its website.
Ugly Dumpling
Ugly Dumpling is known for taking timeless classics and elevating them with delightful twists.
From hand-folded Dim Sum and savory Wontons to wok-prepared noodles and vibrant, garlic-infused vegetables, our menu is a celebration of street food culture.
They offer dumplings, dim sum, and savory sides that are as artful as they are crave-worthy.
With six variations of these delectable soup dumplings, we promise an irresistible burst of flavor in every bite. Much like wandering through a bustling food alley in Shanghai, each visit to Ugly Dumpling invites you to savor and discover.
Don’t forget about their wok dishes, craft cocktails, bubble tea, and stir-fried noodles.
I’m getting hungry just telling you about it. Like, seriously, about to go full “Homer Simpson talking about donuts.”
New Ugly Dumpling restaurants coming to New Jersey
Ugly Dumpling plans to open new restaurants in Morris, Union, and Burlington Counties.
Soon, they will open a restaurant in Delran, NJ, at 4000 Rt 130, which will be the chain’s first South Jersey location.
Another Ugly Dumpling location is planned for 140 Rt 22 West in Springfield.
The third will be at 1711 Rt 10 and Rt 202 in Morris Plains.
The chain also has locations in Holmdel, Linden, and Edison. You can stay up to date on when the new restaurants will open here.
Eat up!
