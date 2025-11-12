For our friends who are Thanksgiving purists and will die on the hill of turkey being the best thing about the holiday, this event is possibly not for you.

Although, honestly, it still could be a good time.

The New Jersey VegFest is bringing back their annual ThanksVegan event but to a new home. It will be held at Lackawanna Station in Montclair on November 15 and 16.

New Jersey VegFest

The two-day event that meat eaters will no doubt give a big old eye roll to at first promises to:

bring together the state's finest vegan and plant-based food from local chefs, restaurants, food trucks, and product developers, as well as vegan lifestyle gear, cruelty-free fashion, live music, and an outdoor bar stocked with vegan cockatils and mocktails!

You had me at cocktails.

Just the fun names alone of some of the vendors have to be respected, like How Delish joining forces with Secret Vegan Kitchen and Freakin’ Vegan to bring the ThanksVegan brunch.

Side note: I’m so mad that I didn’t think of Freakin’ Vegan

Now this VegFest truly isn’t only for vegans.

They stress it’s for anyone who is also vegan-curious or just a friend tagging along.

The food promises to be so good you won’t even think about it being vegan.

Not all vendors are food-related.

Aset Intention Crystalz, Grateful Massage, Montclair Candle Company, and even the nonprofit Ferrets and Friends Sanctuary will all be there.

It all takes place at 1 Lackawanna Plaza in Montclair, starting at noon on November 15and ending 7pm on November 16. Learn more about this fun event and get tickets here.

