This beloved Atlantic City, NJ restaurant is worth every bite
It is always a treat to be able to join friends for dinner at one of our favorite restaurants of all time.
A night to remember at a legendary Atlantic City restaurant
Joe and Ginny own Cafe 2825 in Atlantic City and I've been raving about it for years. What started with the best bone in veal parmesan in the world, continued with incredible selections of pasta, sausage and chicken.
The tableside service with a very special Cacio e Pepe made with a cheese wheel, is one of the best pasta dishes you could have, anywhere
After a long weekend, comfort and class in every bite
After a busy weekend on the trail honoring veterans, helping local charities and supporting small business, nothing beats the amazing food, incredible hospitality and the warmth of one of the best restaurants in the country.
Truly remarkable experience at Cafe 2825 in Atlantic City.
Thank you Joe & Ginny. See you soon!
NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.