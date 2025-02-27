The Top Baby Names of 2025 New Jersey Will Love
Picking the perfect name for your precious baby is one of the most amazing yet stressful moments of your life.
Why is it stressful?
Because you want to get it right!
There's a lot of pressure to pick the perfect name.
If you've been undecided about names or have one you really like, the last thing you want to do is ask for opinions because everyone has them!
That's why many soon-to-be parents choose not to reveal the name until after the baby is born, and the name is final.
No one would dare say they don't like the name after it's official, or at least, I would hope not!
The Social Security Administration has come out with a list of the most popular names in 2025 so far, and they're all so adorable that it's hard to pick a favorite.
Here's a list of the 20 most popular girl names and the 20 most popular boy names this year.
See what came in at #1!
Top Girl Names of 2025
20. Lily
19. Hazel
18. Emily
17. Scarlett
16. Violet
15. Elizabeth
14. Eleanor
13. Camila
12. Sofia
11. Harper
10. Luna
9. Evelyn
8. Ava
7. Isabella
6. Mia
5. Sophia
4. Amelia
3. Charlotte
2. Emma
1. Olivia
Top Boy Names of 2025
20. Samuel
19. Owen
18. Leo
17. Daniel
16. Michael
15. Ezra
14. Jack
13. Sebastian
12. Levi
11. Benjamin
10. William
9. Lucas
8. Henry
7. Theodore
6. Mateo
5. Elijah
4. James
3. Oliver
2. Noah
1. Liam
You can get the full list of the top 1000 names here.
Check out this list of illegal baby names in New Jersey.
