The Top Baby Names of 2025 New Jersey Will Love

Picking the perfect name for your precious baby is one of the most amazing yet stressful moments of your life.

Why is it stressful?

Because you want to get it right!

There's a lot of pressure to pick the perfect name.

If you've been undecided about names or have one you really like, the last thing you want to do is ask for opinions because everyone has them!

That's why many soon-to-be parents choose not to reveal the name until after the baby is born, and the name is final.

No one would dare say they don't like the name after it's official, or at least, I would hope not!

The Social Security Administration has come out with a list of the most popular names in 2025 so far, and they're all so adorable that it's hard to pick a favorite.

Here's a list of the 20 most popular girl names and the 20 most popular boy names this year.

See what came in at #1!

Top Girl Names of 2025

20. Lily

19. Hazel

18. Emily

17. Scarlett

16. Violet

15. Elizabeth

14. Eleanor

13. Camila

12. Sofia

11. Harper

10. Luna

9. Evelyn

8. Ava

7. Isabella

6. Mia

5. Sophia

4. Amelia

3. Charlotte

2. Emma

1. Olivia

Top Boy Names of 2025

20. Samuel

19. Owen

18. Leo

17. Daniel

16. Michael

15. Ezra

14. Jack

13. Sebastian

12. Levi

11. Benjamin

10. William

9. Lucas

8. Henry

7. Theodore

6. Mateo

5. Elijah

4. James

3. Oliver

2. Noah

1. Liam

You can get the full list of the top 1000 names here.

Check out this list of illegal baby names in New Jersey.

