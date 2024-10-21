Thanksgiving Savings In New Jersey: How To Feed 10 Without Breaking The Bank

Turkey, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese, stuffing.

Plus all the ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

Who's ready for Thanksgiving?

We're just 6 weeks away!

Can you believe it?

This time of year moves so fast that it's not too early to start thinking about your Thanksgiving dinner and everything you need to purchase for the big day.

Get our free mobile app

CANVA CANVA loading...

When you look over your long list of items that you need to pick up at the grocery store it can be overwhelming.

Everything is so expensive!

And the big question pretty much everyone is asking is how can I save money this year?!

Read More: New Jersey’s Most Expensive Zip Codes Revealed

There's a grocery store in New Jersey looking to help and you don't have to wait for a big sale, clip coupons, purchase a certain amount of items, or sign up for a loyalty card.

This is great news!

With 62 locations in New Jersey, Aldi is offering pre-inflation prices this Thanksgiving.

Photo by M. Rennim on Unsplash Photo by M. Rennim on Unsplash loading...

Aldi's Low-Priced Thanksgiving Basket

Aldi is offering its lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket in five years!

Stock up before the big day!

We're talking a full meal for 10 people at less than $47.

That's less than $4.70 per person for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

"With reports showing grocery prices are up 50% across the industry on hundreds of items compared to 2019, shoppers will get welcome relief at ALDI on their favorite Thanksgiving fixings," according to a recent Aldi press release.

It's a meal your family will enjoy and you won't have to go broke paying for it!

These Are All The Major NJ Retailers Closed On Thanksgiving 2024 EAch Year We See More And More Retailers Close On Thanksgiving, And It's Nice To See. Here Are All The Major Retailers Closing On Tukey Day In The Garden State, According To Parade Gallery Credit: Buehler