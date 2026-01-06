❤️ Englewood Health plans to join RWJBarnabas Health, the state’s largest hospital system.

🏥 Leaders say the deal will boost cancer treatment, outpatient services and community programs.

⚖️ The merger must clear state and federal review before becoming final.

One of New Jersey’s leading hospitals has signed a deal to become part of RWJBarnabas Health, the state’s largest academic health system.

It is the latest merger in an industry where hospitals have long struggled to stand alone. But in this case, both entities say the merger is happening between strong partners

Englewood Health joins RWJBarnabas Health network

The new relationship between RWJ and Englewood Health would enhance health care services for residents in Bergen, Hudson, and Passaic counties, and their surrounding communities, leaders for both hospital systems announced on Monday.

Hospital merger promises expanded services and investments

Under the terms of the definitive agreement between the two hospitals, RWJBarnabas Health will make significant capital investments in Englewood, which will bolster and expand the network of outpatient services and community health programs currently provided by Englewood Health.

“Englewood Health has a long history of providing superior care to the residents of Bergen County and surrounding communities. We look to build upon this history together to enhance access to world-class academic medicine and cutting-edge cancer treatment, as well as expand community programs and vital resources for the most vulnerable,” said RWJBarnabas Health President and CEO, Mark E. Manigan.

Leaders say partnership expands access to care

Through this partnership and by combining resources, Englewood Health will have the ability to enhance the services it already provides in a way it would not be able to accomplish alone.

“Our health systems are coming together under a shared goal of not jut providing the best care but increasing access to that care,” said President and CEO of Englewood Health, Warren Geller.

State and federal regulators must approve deal

RWJBarnabas Health cares for more than five million people every year. The system includes 14 hospitals, over 45,000 employees, and 9,000 affiliated physicians providing care at more than 700 patient care locations.

The deal has to be approved by state and federal regulatory agencies before it's finalized.

