Slowly but steadily, temperatures are rising across NJ this week

Slowly but steadily, temperatures will be on the rise across New Jersey through the rest of the week. While we won't be able to really call it "warm" (aside from South Jersey maybe), it will be a welcome January thaw. Tuesday's high temperatures will push into the lower to mid 40s, our warmest day in over a week. Skies will stay cloudy though. And a round of spotty showers, drizzle, and fog is possible at night. Wednesday will be brighter, breezier, and a bit warmer, in the upper 40s to around 50. Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week, near 50 degrees with sunshine. Friday and Saturday will get even warmer, with highs in the 50s and even 60s, but we are going to get wet too.

Tuesday NJ weather: Rising temperatures, but cloudy skies

You will still be reaching for a coat Tuesday morning, with temperatures near 30 degrees. But then you will notice a difference Tuesday afternoon, as thermometers trend about 5 degrees warmer than Monday.

Highs will hit the lower to mid 40s Tuesday. The only snag: Skies will stay cloudy, so the day will be pretty dreary and gray overall. But the daytime hours should stay dry.

Spotty showers will likely come into play starting Tuesday evening, especially around northern New Jersey. Don't expect much in terms of rainfall — I expect this will mainly take the form of drizzle, mist, and/or fog for most of the state. So just "damp" weather. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s. Above freezing, so no real risk of wintry or icy weather here.

Wednesday NJ weather: Brighter and breezier

Wednesday morning may still be foggy and damp. But things should dry out and brighten up quickly, leading to an even better and even warmer day.

High temperatures should reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. (The farther south you go, the warmer it will be.) Skies will become partly sunny. It will be breezy though, with top wind gusts over 20 mph.

Thursday NJ weather: The nicest day of the week

Yes, I am declaring Thursday to be the best day of the week!

That is because sunshine will win the sky. And temperatures will soar to around 50 degrees — almost 10 above normal for this time of year. Good stuff from start to finish — enjoy!

Friday NJ weather: Warmup peaks ... with rain

Friday will get even warmer, as temperatures push into the 50s. This is where 60s become possible for South Jersey.

However, the warmth will come with clouds. And occasional showers, especially early and late on Friday.

Saturday will probably be the warmest day of the week, with 60s potentially in play for the entire southern half of the state. But once again, it will be wet for part or even most of the day. The majority of forecast model guidance is painting some heavy rain over New Jersey on Friday, on the order of an inch or two. So we will have to watch for some visibility and ponding issues due to downpours.

The timing of our inevitable cold front is still in flux, but eventually rain will exit and cooler air will return to the Garden State. Temperatures will tumble from those 60s. But this does not look like a dramatic "arctic blast" — just a "correction back to normal". I think highs for Sunday and Monday will end up near-normal, in the lower 40s.

The return of that seasonable chill will present the return of potential snow chances too. I think we're about 9 or 10 days away from any winter storm chance. But ready or not, we could certainly see a stormy setup throughout the second half of January.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.