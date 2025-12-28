When you think of where you want to live, there are a few factors that you likely consider, right?

For example, price plays a significant role in it.

Do we all want to live overlooking the water, or maybe a New York skyline?

Sure.

Can most of us afford it?

Absolutely not. So, we try to find a place within our budget that suits our lifestyle. That's how my wife and I ended up in Ocean Gate; it has its own beach, a few good restaurants, and a lot to do within walking distance of our house.

Safety Is A Huge Factor People Consider When Deciding Where To Live

Another important factor people consider is safety.

What's the area like? Will it be safe to leave a window cracked, or my door unlocked? Things like that.

I remember when I first moved to my apartment in Seaside Heights, people were constantly saying how dangerous it was to live there year-round, and how my wife and I would be constantly harassed by bums or have our cars broken into.

We lived there for three years without any issues.

2 Towns From NJ Ranked Among The Safest In The Country

That being said, Seaside Heights didn't make the list of safest towns in Jersey for 2025. In fact, only two towns in Jersey made the list.

According to SmartAsset, when it comes to selecting which towns are the safest, there are a few considerations.

What Is Considered When Selecting A Safe Town?

Population, rate of violent crime, property crime, traffic deaths, amount of drug overdoses, reports of excessive drinking, cost of housing, and annual income.

Out of the 20 safest towns in America, two from New Jersey made the list.

Fort Lee Ranked As One Of NJ's Safest Towns

Coming in at #18 is Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Fort Lee has a low crime rate, drinking rate, a low rate of traffic deaths, and a low overdose rate, making it a pretty safe place in New Jersey to live.

Edgewater Ranked As The Safest Town In New Jersey

Coming in at #8 is Edgewater.

Edgewater has a smaller population and a small crime rate, drinking rate, and traffic death rate, and is overall one of the safest places in New Jersey to call home.

