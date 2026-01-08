ChatGPT. Colloquis. AI. Artificial Intelligence. All of it is pretty alarming if you ask me.

There’s personal discomfort with artificial intelligence, but when it comes to your job, it’s really serious. More and more American workers are concerned about AI being able to replace them.

It’s a real concern.

— 23.5% of American companies have replaced workers with ChatGPT or similar AI tools.

— 40% of employers expect to be reducing their workforce where AI can automate tasks.

Gen Z Photo by Ummano Dias on Unsplash loading...

Who worries most?

Younger workers.

Those aged 18–24 are 129% more likely than those over 65 to worry AI will make their job obsolete.

Resume.io did a survey asking which companies workers trust the most to protect them from artificial intelligence job loss.

Jobs safe from AI

Three of the top companies are right here in New Jersey.

Rutgers University Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

One is Rutgers University.

In fact, a number of universities appear on this list of places believed to be safest from AI job loss. Virginia Tech, Arizona State University, and Harvard University are highly trusted as well.

Read More: How AI tools are shaping daily life in New Jersey

Johnson & Johnson Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Another is Johnson & Johnson.

For whatever reason, healthcare companies pop up often on this list. Workers in this category are showing faith that AI will not replace them.

Hackensack Meridian Health Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images loading...

Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health was selected as the third-largest employer in New Jersey, seemingly dedicated to keeping AI from replacing its employees.

So if you’re lying awake at night wondering whether a robot is going to take your job, at least New Jersey gives you a little breathing room.

See the study here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

