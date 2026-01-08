💔 Atlantic City family pleads for help finding a missing teddy bear tied to a 9-year-old autistic boy’s sense of safety

ATLANTIC CITY — A desperate mother is calling on the public to help find her 9-year-old autistic son’s beloved teddy bear after it went missing during a New Year’s Eve family trip to Atlantic City.

Margie Lynn of Philadelphia took to Facebook to make her desperate plea, saying the cherished stuffed bear named Tim disappeared from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Tim belongs to her young, autistic son, Callen, who has had the bear since he was a baby.

“I thought he was in the bag and should have triple checked,” Lynn said on Facebook.

Mother launches online plea and missing teddy bear poster

She even made a missing teddy bear poster begging for help.

“Tim is a brown teddy bear. Tim belongs to my autistic son, Callen. Tim has been with Callen since he was a baby. Tim is deeply loved and missed,” the poster reads.

Hard Rock Hotel search focuses on guest rooms and common areas

The bear was last seen around 3 p.m. on December 31at the Hard Rock. Possible areas include guest rooms 3308 and 3310, where the family was staying, nearby hallways, elevators, housekeeping carts, or “Lost and Found.”

Autistic child asks daily for missing bear ahead of birthday

Lynn told NJ.com that Callen’s birthday is January 14, and hopes the bear can be found by then. She said Tim helps Callen feel safe.

The heartbroken little boy asks for Tim every day, if he’s been found yet, and when the bear is coming home, Lynn said.

"I've called Hard Rock multiple times. I even called the linen services they use and nothing. My heart is telling me he's still in the room somewhere," Lynn told NJ 101.5.

As of Thursday, Tim has not been found or returned. But a copy of the poster has been circulating online for about a week now.

“My heart breaks for him. A little boy is hoping to be reunited with his best friend. 2026 is not starting off good,” Lynn posted to her social media page.

If anyone finds Tim, please notify Callen’s mom at 215-436-3468.

