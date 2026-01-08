My friend and one of New Jersey's top docs, Dr. Craig Wax in Mullica Hill, joined us on the show to talk health this morning.

We've been spending time talking on the show this week about the victory for common sense and health with the reduction in the number of vaccines recommended for kids, from 72 down to 11.

Photo by Jenny Hill on Unsplash Photo by Jenny Hill on Unsplash loading...

From vaccines to lifestyle: health topics driving listener interest

We've also spent a lot of time on the show talking about health, practicing hot yoga, ice plunges, eliminating bad food products from your diet.

Seed oils, fortified/enriched grains and high fructose corn syrup top the list in our house.

Photo by Anupam Mahpatra on Unsplash Photo by Anupam Mahpatra on Unsplash loading...

Dr. Craig Wax on healthy living, COVID lessons, and changing your life

All of this sparked a conversation off-air with the good doctor, so we scheduled a conversation on air.

Dr. Craig Wax first appeared on the show during the COVID battles, speaking out for healthy lifestyles, especially among children.

He's written a book, and a new show. We had a great conversation about healthy eating, exercise and completely changing your lifestyle to feel and look better.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈