The Big Man’s legacy lives on at this Shore music bash

This week I was joined on air with my friend Nick Clemmons, son of the legendary "Big Man" Clarence Clemmons.

Nick was back on the show with producer/promoter Isaac Fuchs and local Jersey Shore music legend Joe Bonanno.

The crew was promoting the 15th annual "Big Man's" Bash taking place Saturday, Jan. 10, starting at 5 p.m. and going until midnight. Doors at Brielle House Bar & Grill will open at 4 p.m., and all the proceeds go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County.

Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images loading...

Big Man’s Bash returns to Monmouth County for its 15th year

This event will feature music performers on two stages, one featuring electric and the other acoustic. Some of the best musicians from the Shore will be on hand for an unforgettable night of fun, food and entertainment.

Nick said it best, describing the event as a "celebration of the life, legacy and music of The Big Man, the late Clarence Clemons."

Photo by Gabirel Gurrola on Unsplash Photo by Gabirel Gurrola on Unsplash loading...

Jersey Shore musicians unite for a night of music and meaning

Performers include (among others) Joe Bonanno & The Godsons of Soul, Eddie Testa, J.T. Bowen, Funky Junction Band, Full Throttle, Shut Up Gus, Kenny K. & The Way, West End Dogs, Moondoggie, Spodie Odie, The Night Owlz, Exit 102 and the Nick Clemons Band!

Full talent roster to follow when finalized. Get Your Tickets here

LET'S GO Back to the '80s: The Coolest Cars and the Ads That Sold Them Whether you dreamed of cruising in a Porsche 944 like Jake Ryan, showing off in an IROC-Z, or riding shotgun with KITT from Knight Rider, the cars of the '80s had something for everyone. Some were fast, some were flashy, and some just got you to tennis practice. Keep scrolling to see the most iconic cars of the decade — and the ads that convinced us we needed them. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈