Look inside this $8 million NJ home that’s a boater’s dream
If you're a serious boater, you love taking her out weekends to do deep sea fishing or just relax, have I got a house for you. Of course, you may need to hit a Powerball first. But hear me out.
There is a property in Brielle that went on the market last month which is nothing short of stunning. Six bedrooms, six bathrooms, 6,636 square feet. Yes, I’ll take you inside in a moment.
It sits on one acre along the Manasquan River with a private beach and a 135-foot dock that can accommodate a 75-foot yacht. Hey, if you win Powerball why stop at a house?
There's a separate boat house you could use for a variety of things including guests. They say you can take your boat through the Manasquan Inlet and be in the Atlantic in five minutes.
And the house? Amazing.
As beautiful and inviting as the front is...
The back is even more.
For an $8.4 million home, the porch is friendly and warm.
How's this for an entryway?
I don't know that I'd ever want to leave this kitchen.
Nice eating nook, and that's not even the dining room.
This is the dining room.
If you're spending Powerball money on a living room it better have a wet bar.
Imagine waking up here.
Yes, of course, there's a luxurious tub.
And even a pool.
This gem is listed with Keller Williams Realty of East Monmouth.
If you get it just let me come over for one night. I'll even sleep in the boat house.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
