Teens burn basketball court in Brielle, NJ, cops say

BRIELLE — Police are trying to identify nearly a dozen teen boys caught on surveillance video setting a fire on a basketball court causing permanent damage.

The teens set fires on the court Saturday night between 9 and 10:30 p.m. that left a permanent burn mark on the court, according to Brielle police.

Debris is scattered on the court in a photo posted by police.

The boys are all wearing backpacks and took pictures of the damage with their cellphones before leaving.

They rode their bicycles towards Union Lane around 10:30 p.m.

Brielle police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 848-232-5106.

Brielle police on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

