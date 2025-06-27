17 Random Things Slapped With Walmart’s Strictest Return Policy

Walmart is fairly lenient when it comes to making returns without a receipt unless you have one of these 17 items.

Walmart Return Policy Explained

Walmart allows for returns on items for up to 90 days after your purchase. That window is extended around the holidays when purchases made between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 are allowed to be returned until Jan. 31 of the following year.

Returns are accepted both at the store and via FedEx. There's also an option available to Walmart+ members that provides home pickup of returns.

Do You Need A Receipt To Return Items To Walmart?

Walmart asks that you bring the original receipt when returning items, but they will also find other ways to assist you if you don't have it.

Orders can also be looked up via credit card number, email, or phone number, so you don't have to go scrambling through the trash for that little slip of paper.

Receipt Is Always Required For Some Items

There are a few select items that Walmart absolutely wants you to have your receipt before you even think about making a return or an exchange.

Here is a look at 17 things that have been slapped with Walmart's strictest return policy.

17 Things Walmart Won't Let You Return Without a Receipt Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll