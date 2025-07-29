Intense heat is never easy to deal with. It's a time when most try not to overdo it when they have to be outside.

The same can be said for nature. For example, did you know it's normal for some pollinators not to come out during extreme heat?

Much like us, they're trying to avoid the most intense part of the day. Once temperatures return back to normal, you'll usually see them out again.

Watering in extreme heat

When it comes to watering your plants in the heat, what should you do? Essentially, it's a combination of knowing when to water your plants, along with how to water them.

In general, it's usually best to water your plants first thing in the morning, before the intense heat has an opportunity to take hold. Even if it is hot in the morning, the sun angle will still be low enough lessening the extreme impact.

It's not only easier on you, but also for your plants. Not just during extreme heat, but even on hot days mornings are considered best.

Don't spray

As for how to water them? You'll want to water at the base of the plant and avoid spraying the leaves all over.

This is especially true if you are watering later in the day. When the sun is baking and the humidity is high, those water droplets will not allow for efficient evaporation.

Watering at the base and early in the morning helps prevent that from being an issue. In extreme heat, it's never a good idea for your plants to be completely wet.

Stressing out

Your plants might also look like they're stressing during the hottest points of the day. And most likely, they are.

But sometimes that's OK as the plant is doing what it needs to do to handle the heat. As long as you give your plants that morning drink at the base, they should be fine.

