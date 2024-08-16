Great late season veggies you can plant now in NJ

We've officially made it to the back half of summer in the Great Garden State. And after such a hot first half, most of us probably can't wait for the cooler air of autumn to settle in.

At this point in time, most New Jerseyans who have planted gardens are probably enjoying the rewards of their efforts. Especially ever since July, when a lot of plants really explode with growth.

Of course, this July was a bit hotter and drier than usual so it's possible some plants may not have done as well as we would've hoped. Still, as long as they were properly taken care of and watered frequently, most of us probably fared OK.

As for anything that might not have survived the July heat, or for anyone thinking it's too late to pant anything more, not to worry. In fact, August is a great time to start thinking about those cooler-weather plants for another round this fall.

In fact, mid-August is usually the time I begin to plant some of these since I don't usually anticipate the summer heat to be as intense heading into this time of the year.

Sure, some days will be hotter than others, but that's normal. One big observation I've noticed over the past several years is that our growing season seems to be lasting a little longer than it used to.

For those of us who like to plant, this isn't such a bad thing. And, as mentioned earlier, this time of year is an excellent time to get your final round of crops into the ground. Just don't wait too much longer to plan as our windows of opportunity in New Jersey tend to be short. Here's what you can plant now for a delicious fall crop.

Carrots

Although carrots are certainly one you can plant now, it's one you don't want to take too long to get to.

Mid-August is an ideal time to get them going, especially since they take quite a while to germinate. Yes, our growing season does seem to be lasting longer than it used to, but no one year may be the same as the last.

With that said, you may be OK planting these guys by the end of August but don't wait much longer than that. Ideally, you'll want carrots in the ground no less than approximately 10 weeks before the first expected frost.

Green Beans

If you're thinking of making some great homemade dishes with great homemade green beans in the fall, you're in luck. Green beans are one of those veggies you can absolutely plant now in the back half of summer.

The advantage of green beans is that they germinate and grow fast. The disadvantage, however, is that they don't like to get a start if it's too cool out.

With that said, mid to late August in New Jersey is your window of opportunity if you're hoping to enjoy a delicious late-season crop of home-grown green beans.

Herbs

There are many herbs that simply do not like the heat of summer. In fact, it would be unsurprising if some of them flat out didn't make it through the month of July.

The good news, however, is that those long dog days of summer are behind us. That also means the window to plant herbs has opened up once again.

What's so great about herbs is that some of them may be able to survive winter. Parsley is one such herb that can manage to hang in there throughout the colder months.

As for when to plant them? Mid-August is OK, but you'll be fine also waiting into September. Double-check the kind and variety of herbs you're looking to plant to know exactly how long you have to get them into the ground.

Lettuce

Perfect for salads. Lettuce is another favorite among New Jerseyans you can absolutely plant now for a fall crop.

Mid-August through mid-September should do just fine here in the Garden State. Of course, that also depends on what part of the state you're living in.

South and along the coast tend to be a little warmer in the fall when compared to the Northwestern part of the state. Nevertheless, lettuce is definitely one of those safer vegetables to get in the ground now for that fall harvest.

Peas

Peas are definitely one of the heartiest vegetables on this list of favorites. In fact, as long as our winter doesn't get too brutally cold, they may survive the entire season and make it to spring.

That's what the peas I planted in the fall of last year did. And mid-August through mid-September is an ideal window to get these into the ground for a fall crop.

Or, as mentioned above, a possible spring crop should they survive the winter. But again, it depends on what part of the state you live in or how cold our winter may get.

The best part with all of these options in late summer is that you can sow the seeds directly into the ground. With the soil being so warm there's no need to start your plants inside or in starter pots if you choose not to.

More great options

The above are just some of my favorites, but you're not just limited to those. Swiss chard, beets, and turnips are just a few more options to consider. Every one of these choices would be perfect to get into the ground now through at least mid-September.

As for waiting a little longer? Yup, you've got options then as well. In New Jersey, spinach, radishes, and arugula are great choices for September, with garlic going as late as November. As you might've guessed, these options are much more hardy.

It also means gardening in New Jersey doesn't have to stop just because summer is winding down. It's just some of the choices you can go with late in the season to maximize your vegetable garden here in The Great Garden State.

