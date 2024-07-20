One of the things I'm not a fan of in New Jersey as a gardener is the fact that our growing seasons aren't all that long. Yes, they are even shorter further north to us, but overall, many parts of the country are able to keep their gardens going longer.

Some parts are fortunate enough to go all year. My brother's garden, for example, is a year-round garden. He lives in Tennessee and will change up what he grows based on the time of year.

That means what we consider cool weather plants such as peas, he considers a winter plant. Since winters where he is don't get as cold, he gets much longer windows to grow a variety of fruits and vegetables.

This is why I love to learn all different types of tricks to help our gardens here in New Jersey grow to their fullest while they can. Not only that but also to maximize production of the fruits and vegetables we eat.

The Jersey Tomato

When it comes to Jersey gardens, there's no better staple to have than the Jersey tomato. In fact, I would argue you don't have a truly genuine Jersey garden without them.

Doesn't matter the variety you grow. If you have a garden in this state and not a single tomato plant growing in it, can it truly be considered a Jersey garden? I suppose so if tomatoes are something you don't typically eat, but we'll save that argument for another day.

For those of us who do grow tomatoes, did you know there's a simple trick that'll help with your tomato production, as well as keep your plant from growing too wild? It all has to do with being a sucker.

No Suckers Allowed

Take a look at the photo above. That tiny little branch popping up in the middle of the pic is what you would call the tomato sucker. And it's something you don't want on your tomato plants.

Suckers grow between the junction of the stem and another branch, such as above. When these new little branches are allowed to grow, they tend to suck the energy away from other parts of the plants.

Hence where the term "sucker" comes from. Unfortunately, allowing these to grow can negatively impact your tomato production.

Removing the Sucker

Fortunately, it's very easy to locate and remove these little sucker branches. The simplest method is to simply pinch it off with your fingers while they're still small.

That way, the plant's energy can continue to go to where it really matters - growing delicious tomatoes. If the sucker gets too big to pinch off, a close cut with pruning scissors will also do the trick.

Not only can this help with tomato production, but it also helps minimize the chances of the plant growing too out of control. A simple trick for one of New Jersey's favorite garden vegetables (or fruit, if you really want to get technical about it).

