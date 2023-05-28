The growing season is now in full swing across the Great Garden State. And of course, those of us who love to garden can't wait to start growing our favorite fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

Some of us might be seasoned pros, while others are giving their green thumb a try for the first time. One thing I can tell you about gardening is that it's often about trial and error.

I say this because what gardening techniques might work for you might not work the same for others. It's not that one way is wrong, it could simply have to do with the growing conditions in a particular area.

Even those of us who have been gardening for a while, we're still learning new things as we go along. And whenever we try to grow something new, it's always a gamble whether or not we have success.

And that success often requires patience. It can take a year or two to get it just right, so expect that to be the case if something doesn't work out the way you hoped the first go around.

With that said, I always enjoy learning new techniques and look forward to sharing what worked for me in hopes that it might also help you out if you're looking to try some new or different.

And for this go, I wanted to share with you something that helped me have success with growing zucchini. And this tip is especially helpful for those of us who are tight on garden space.

Check out these tricks that have worked for me, both with success in growing zucchini, as well as saving tons of space in my garden. And if you have any tips that have worked for you, please feel free to share them in the comments.

No luck with zucchini? Try these great tips for NJ garden success Growing great zucchini shouldn't be a hassle. Check out these tips and tricks for your garden to help you have great success growing your very own Garden State zucchini.

