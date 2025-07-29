Wasn’t it the old Madonna song “Vogue” that said “Rita Hayworth gave good face?” Well if you want to give good face there’s a new game in town that won’t bankrupt you for trying to look your best.

This past Thursday was the grand opening of Face Foundrié at The Village at Bridgewater Commons. It’s a franchise business that describes itself as a "facial bar." A face bar is the industry term for a place that does facials, brows, lashes, waxing, dermaplaning, etc., but in a faster manner for people on the go and for a more affordable price.

Michael and Fawn Vollero already owned one in Edgewater and saw great success, so they decided to crack into Central Jersey.

“Bridgewater already feels like home. We’re excited to serve this community,” said Michael. “Everything we do centers on the customer. We make skincare accessible, bookable online and consistent across every visit. People don’t have to choose between quality and convenience anymore.”https://njbiz.com/face-foundrie-bridgewater-skincare-opening/

The couple plans to open a third location in Sea Girt later this summer. There’s one other Face Foundrié in New Jersey owned by another family. That one is in Morristown.

According to their website, locations have memberships and even host facial parties. Maybe something for a bachelorette party weekend?

The new location is at 640 Commons Way in Bridgewater.

Mondays through Fridays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.