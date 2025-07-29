Our very last Dennis & Judi Diner Tour just wrapped up. And this one hit different.

We brought the tour back for one final run as part of Dennis’s big farewell, and I gotta say… I wasn’t prepared for the wave of emotion that came with it.

Standing in those diners again, surrounded by coffee cups, home fries, and our people, it brought back everything. The laughter, the inside jokes, the random conversations with listeners who feel more like old friends. There’s something about the smell of bacon and the sound of a 10 a.m. crowd that just feels like home. And sharing that with all of you one more time was such a gift.

A bittersweet goodbye after nearly three decades

Watching Dennis say goodbye to something we’ve built together for nearly three decades has been beautiful, hilarious, and heartbreaking all at once. He’s been my on-air partner since 1997 through every rant, every road trip, every meatball. So this final diner tour wasn’t just a sendoff. It was a love letter. To him, to the show, and to YOU — the people who kept us going, plate after plate.

The final Dennis & Judi Diner Tour of New Jersey For years, fans of the Dennis & Judi show on New Jersey 101.5 enjoyed meeting the hosts on their popular diner tours. In honor of Dennis Malloy's retirement from the show this summer, the two hosts went on one last trip in July 2025. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Thank you, Dennis — and thank you, Jersey

Thank you for showing up, for listening, for laughing with us (and at us), and for making New Jersey feel like the biggest small town in the world!

Dennis, you are irreplaceable. My BFF, radio partner, brother, and literally the funniest person I know. But if you think I’m letting you ride off into the marinara-soaked sunset without me texting you every day, think again.

Love you all.