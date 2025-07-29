Jump for joy! Massive bounce attraction is coming to New Jersey

The Big Bounce America, the largest touring inflatable event in the world will be making several stop in New Jersey.

The crazy inflatable landscape is “filled with some of the most amazing, completely customized attractions you’ll ever see,” according to their website.

The Taj Mahal of bounce houses - Thrillist

The inflatable bounce attraction covers over 300 meters in length and has scheduled sessions so there’s no overcrowding.

Big Bounce America

We’ve created an action-packed day out suitable for all ages and featuring some of the most unique and exciting custom-built inflatable attractions ever made.

Please note: socks must be born at all times on the inflatables.

Oh, another “rule,” according to their FAQ: Everyone MUST behave like an overgrown child!

Inside the bounce house we have inflatable activities and challenges (basketball hoops, obstacle runs etc), inflatable chill out areas (big boats, oversized sofas, palm trees etc), inflatable animals and characters for you to grab a photo with, slides, ball pits and all manner of awesome entertainment.

There will also be plenty of seating, shaded areas, and food vendors for those who want some downtime.

Huge bounce house coming to New Jersey

Big Bounce America will be at Mills at Jersey Garden in Elizabeth from Aug. 23 to 31.

651 Kapkowski Rd, Elizabeth, NJ

Then, from Sept. 5 to 7, you can bounce around at the Burlington County Fair.

1990 Jacksonville Jobstown Rd, Columbus, NJ

Big Bounce America will also stop in Newark, but a date has not yet been announced. You can check here for updates.

