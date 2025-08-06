Get your phones and filters ready, because now is the time to get the perfect social media picture.

Most Instagrammable Place In New York Is Now Open

If you want to be on top of a soon-to-be trend on Instagram and social media, you are going to want to head out to Sanborn, New York.

One of the hottest spots in the entire state for social media photos is now open for the season, but they are not open long.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn officially opened for the 2025 season on August 1st, and they will be open every Thursday through Monday.

Admission is free for personal photos, and you can take as many as you want. According to their website, there is a fee for professional photographers.

All professional photographers who would like to hold sessions at our field will need to purchase a photography permit. We have two options: One hour - $60 and Full Season - $200

There will also be a ton of events, food trucks, live music, and more to keep you busy as you get the perfect Instagram or TikTok Shots.



The Sunflowers of Sanborn are located at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road.

Of course, that isn't the only amazing spot for a great Gram pic in the 716. There are plenty of spots like any of the murals in Downtown Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and along Lake Erie or Lake Ontario.

So if you are looking for some other cool places to grab a family photo, check these places out.