You could see an increase in the amount you pay for your utilities.

Earlier this month, NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric put in a formal plan with the New York State Department of Public Service requesting an increase in the rate for the delivery of gas and electricity.

NYSEG and RG&E File ‘Powering NY’ Plan

The formal plan calls for an increase in the delivery rate to help offset the costs of new state requirements and improvements to the company's infrastructure. The new plan also calls for the hiring of over 1000 full-time employees.

How Much Is The Proposed Rate Increase?

According to a press release by NYSEG, customers could see an increase of around 22% in their current bills.

The Powering NY filing also includes covering the costs of current and new required charges that are passed down to customers and make up approximately 22% of customer bills. These include: targeting storm restoration within 72 hours, customer support programs, Make Ready upgrades for statewide broadband, state climate goals, and new in-state call center and prevailing wage laws.

If Passed, When Would The Increase Happen?

The current plan won't be voted on by New York State's Department of Public Service until 2026. The department needs time to review the plan and study the impact of an increase would have on current customers and what impact the plan would have on current and upcoming New York State regulations.

If approved, the rate increase could happen in 2026 or 2027.

You can read more about the "Powering NY" plan HERE.

