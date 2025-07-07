Now Open: Walmart Of The Future In New York
The next time you step into a Walmart, it could look completely different. The giant retailer announced this week that it will be overhauling hundreds of stores to what they are calling the "Walmarts of the Future."
The company will be remodeling select Walmarts across the country, including 23 stores here in New York State.
The new "Walmart of the Future" opened its doors in Amherst, New York.
What Will The "Walmart of the Future" Look Like?
The biggest difference between current Walmarts and the "Walmart of the Future" will be the customer experience. According to a press release from the company, some of the changes include "big, bold signage," "exciting new displays to better showcase merchandise," and "more of what customers are looking for" through expanded and bigger departments in the store,e along with new items for sale across the store.
They are also planning on widening the aisles in select departments to make shopping easier. Some of the new Walmarts will also include private screen rooms and checkouts for pharmacy users.
Walmart is also planning on expanding its pickup and delivery services to make ordering online easier for its customers.
When Will The "Walmart of the Future" Be Open In New York?
The company is hoping to have the renovations done for each store by the end of 2025.
Which Stores Will Be Part Of The Renovations?
According to the D&C in Rochester, there will be 23 stores in New York affected by the renovations. They include:
3335 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown
1818 State Route 3 in Fulton
24 Quaker Ridge Blvd. in Queensbury
1860 North Road in Waterloo
1320 Altamont Ave. in Schenectady
26 West Merritt Blvd. in Fishkill
7500 Route 209 in Napanoch
3290 Sheridan Dr. in Amherst
425 State Route 31 in Macedon
1400 County Road 64 in Horseheads
4235 Veteran Dr. in Geneseo
279 Troy Rd. in East Greenbush
13858 State Route 31 in Albion
350 East Fairmount Ave. in Lakewood
6438 Basile Rowe in East Syracuse
1123 Jerusalem Ave. in Uniondale
5735 South Transit Road in Lockport
100 Elmridge Center Drive in Greece
8064 Brewerton Road in Cicero
1990 Brandt Point Drive in Webster
1220 Old Country Road in Westbury
250 Route 59 in Suffern
2348 Route 19 N in Warsaw
Do you plan on checking out the new Walmarts when they open, or will you just go to your current Walmart? Let us know HERE or send us a message using our APP.