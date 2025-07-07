NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 7
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 87°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:33am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 5:58a
|Low
Mon 11:57a
|High
Mon 6:20p
|Low
Tue 12:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:32a
|Low
Mon 11:21a
|High
Mon 5:54p
|Low
Tue 12:16a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:46a
|Low
Mon 11:33a
|High
Mon 6:08p
|Low
Tue 12:28a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:28a
|Low
Mon 11:25a
|High
Mon 5:50p
|Low
Tue 12:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 9:38a
|Low
Mon 4:02p
|High
Mon 10:00p
|Low
Tue 4:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 5:53a
|Low
Mon 11:51a
|High
Mon 6:12p
|Low
Tue 12:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 8:45a
|Low
Mon 3:36p
|High
Mon 9:07p
|Low
Tue 4:31a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 6:39a
|Low
Mon 12:21p
|High
Mon 7:07p
|Low
Tue 1:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:34a
|Low
Mon 11:27a
|High
Mon 6:01p
|Low
Tue 12:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:49a
|Low
Mon 11:42a
|High
Mon 6:30p
|Low
Tue 1:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:48a
|Low
Mon 11:34a
|High
Mon 6:13p
|Low
Tue 12:46a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 6:44a
|Low
Mon 12:30p
|High
Mon 7:10p
|Low
Tue 1:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
