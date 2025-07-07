NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, July 7

Yellow flag flies at Bradley Beach (Joseph Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 87°
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:29pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 5:58a		Low
Mon 11:57a		High
Mon 6:20p		Low
Tue 12:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:32a		Low
Mon 11:21a		High
Mon 5:54p		Low
Tue 12:16a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:46a		Low
Mon 11:33a		High
Mon 6:08p		Low
Tue 12:28a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:28a		Low
Mon 11:25a		High
Mon 5:50p		Low
Tue 12:20a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 9:38a		Low
Mon 4:02p		High
Mon 10:00p		Low
Tue 4:57a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 5:53a		Low
Mon 11:51a		High
Mon 6:12p		Low
Tue 12:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 8:45a		Low
Mon 3:36p		High
Mon 9:07p		Low
Tue 4:31a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 6:39a		Low
Mon 12:21p		High
Mon 7:07p		Low
Tue 1:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:34a		Low
Mon 11:27a		High
Mon 6:01p		Low
Tue 12:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:49a		Low
Mon 11:42a		High
Mon 6:30p		Low
Tue 1:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:48a		Low
Mon 11:34a		High
Mon 6:13p		Low
Tue 12:46a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 6:44a		Low
Mon 12:30p		High
Mon 7:10p		Low
Tue 1:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

