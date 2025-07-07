Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 81°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 87° Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:29pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 5:58a Low

Mon 11:57a High

Mon 6:20p Low

Tue 12:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:32a Low

Mon 11:21a High

Mon 5:54p Low

Tue 12:16a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:46a Low

Mon 11:33a High

Mon 6:08p Low

Tue 12:28a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:28a Low

Mon 11:25a High

Mon 5:50p Low

Tue 12:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 9:38a Low

Mon 4:02p High

Mon 10:00p Low

Tue 4:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 5:53a Low

Mon 11:51a High

Mon 6:12p Low

Tue 12:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 8:45a Low

Mon 3:36p High

Mon 9:07p Low

Tue 4:31a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 6:39a Low

Mon 12:21p High

Mon 7:07p Low

Tue 1:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:34a Low

Mon 11:27a High

Mon 6:01p Low

Tue 12:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:49a Low

Mon 11:42a High

Mon 6:30p Low

Tue 1:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:48a Low

Mon 11:34a High

Mon 6:13p Low

Tue 12:46a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 6:44a Low

Mon 12:30p High

Mon 7:10p Low

Tue 1:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton