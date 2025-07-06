NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 6

Seaside Heights (Robert Connor)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Air Temperature78° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset5:32am - 8:29pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 5:01a		Low
Sun 11:11a		High
Sun 5:32p		Low
Mon 12:05a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:35a		High
Sun 5:06p		Low
Sun 11:29p		High
Mon 5:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:47a		High
Sun 5:20p		Low
Sun 11:41p		High
Mon 5:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:39a		High
Sun 5:02p		Low
Sun 11:33p		High
Mon 5:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:41a		Low
Sun 3:16p		High
Sun 9:12p		Low
Mon 4:10a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:03a		Low
Sun 11:06a		High
Sun 5:29p		Low
Mon 12:04a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 7:48a		Low
Sun 2:50p		High
Sun 8:19p		Low
Mon 3:44a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:47a		Low
Sun 11:35a		High
Sun 6:21p		Low
Mon 12:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:42a		High
Sun 5:17p		Low
Sun 11:49p		High
Mon 5:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 10:55a		High
Sun 5:42p		Low
Mon 12:09a		High
Mon 5:49a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:01a		Low
Sun 10:47a		High
Sun 5:31p		Low
Sun 11:58p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 5:52a		Low
Sun 11:43a		High
Sun 6:23p		Low
Mon 12:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

