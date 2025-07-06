NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 6
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:32am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 5:01a
|Low
Sun 11:11a
|High
Sun 5:32p
|Low
Mon 12:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:35a
|High
Sun 5:06p
|Low
Sun 11:29p
|High
Mon 5:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:47a
|High
Sun 5:20p
|Low
Sun 11:41p
|High
Mon 5:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:39a
|High
Sun 5:02p
|Low
Sun 11:33p
|High
Mon 5:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:41a
|Low
Sun 3:16p
|High
Sun 9:12p
|Low
Mon 4:10a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:03a
|Low
Sun 11:06a
|High
Sun 5:29p
|Low
Mon 12:04a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 7:48a
|Low
Sun 2:50p
|High
Sun 8:19p
|Low
Mon 3:44a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:47a
|Low
Sun 11:35a
|High
Sun 6:21p
|Low
Mon 12:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:42a
|High
Sun 5:17p
|Low
Sun 11:49p
|High
Mon 5:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 10:55a
|High
Sun 5:42p
|Low
Mon 12:09a
|High
Mon 5:49a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:01a
|Low
Sun 10:47a
|High
Sun 5:31p
|Low
Sun 11:58p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 5:52a
|Low
Sun 11:43a
|High
Sun 6:23p
|Low
Mon 12:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media
Cliffwood Beach: New Jersey's lost and forgotten resort destination
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Summer
Gallery Credit: Jimmy G