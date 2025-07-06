Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 12 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Air Temperature 78° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 5:32am - 8:29pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:01a Low

Sun 11:11a High

Sun 5:32p Low

Mon 12:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:35a High

Sun 5:06p Low

Sun 11:29p High

Mon 5:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:47a High

Sun 5:20p Low

Sun 11:41p High

Mon 5:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:39a High

Sun 5:02p Low

Sun 11:33p High

Mon 5:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:41a Low

Sun 3:16p High

Sun 9:12p Low

Mon 4:10a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:03a Low

Sun 11:06a High

Sun 5:29p Low

Mon 12:04a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 7:48a Low

Sun 2:50p High

Sun 8:19p Low

Mon 3:44a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:47a Low

Sun 11:35a High

Sun 6:21p Low

Mon 12:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:42a High

Sun 5:17p Low

Sun 11:49p High

Mon 5:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:55a High

Sun 5:42p Low

Mon 12:09a High

Mon 5:49a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:01a Low

Sun 10:47a High

Sun 5:31p Low

Sun 11:58p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 5:52a Low

Sun 11:43a High

Sun 6:23p Low

Mon 12:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 14 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and SE 1 foot at 13 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

