☀️ UPDATE: Island Beach State Park reopened Sunday morning with 'limited capacity'

☀️ Limited functioning bathrooms are available following a sewage line issue

☀️ Staff and contractors are working to resolve the issue

SEASIDE PARK — One of the Jersey Shore's most popular beach destinations is operating at "limited capacity" on Sunday morning

The New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry announced the closure of Island Beach State Park on its social media late Saturday night due to a sewage An update on Sunday morning said the park was open with "limited functioning restrooms" after announcing a full closure via its social media on Saturday night due to "sewer line blockage issues."

In an update the agency said that there had been blockages over the past several days which has required the closure of restrooms while staff and outside contractors worked to identify and repair the issue.

"Per the New Jersey Department of Health’s Public Recreational Bathing Code, operational restrooms are required to safely allow public access. Without operational restrooms, it would be both unsanitary and unsafe to allow visitors into the park," the agency wrote on its Facebook page. "There are limited functioning restrooms available at this time; if issues persist systemwide, an early closure may be necessary. Island Beach State Park is working to bring in portable toilets to help accommodate visitors."

The 10 mile peninsula between the Atlantic Ocean and Barnegat Bay is normally open for swimming, fishing, hiking, boating and canoeing.

Hot end to the holiday weekend

NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is expecting a high of 90 with an increase in humidity on Sunday that would have made Island Beach State Park a popular destination to cool off to round out the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Parking lots are typically full by late morning on a summer weekend.

Seaside Heights, Seaside Park and Lavallette are alternative beaches to Island Beach State Park.

