I have traveled to Europe before, but I was in my early teenage years, so my appreciation for it wasn’t at its highest.

Now that I’ve gone back in my mid twenties (wow, it sounds weird to say I’m closer to 30 than I am 18), I realized just how amazing and different the lifestyle is there.

I would have stayed there far longer if I could, but sadly, I had to leave Greece after a week. It’s truly a place that doesn’t feel real.

The pictures you’ll see below are some of the highlights of my trip, but they won’t do the actual place justice. Seeing it in person is somehow more beautiful.

If you’re thinking of planning an international trip, I highly recommend Greece. I flew into Athens and then went by plane to Santorini and Mykonos. There are plenty of other islands, though for you to go and visit.

It was truly a trip that I will never forget. Enjoy the picture tour below!

