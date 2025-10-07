Ask anyone in New York where to find the best pizza you will get a million different answers. If you are really looking to find the best Pizza place, you need to check out what the inventor of the "One Bite" video series and president of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, has to say.

He has visited pizza places all over the country, and in his "humble" pizza-eating opinion, this pizza is the best in New York State. If you have watched any of is videos, you know he takes more than one bite and he is pretty consistent with what he looks for in a pizza.

So if you want to follow in Portnoy's footsteps, you are going to want to stop by this New York Pizzeria. This place's pizza received a rating of 9.4, making it the 2nd-highest pizza rating ever given out by Portnoy. That also means that this pizza is the best pizza in the entire state of New York.

That pizza is from Di Fara Pizzeria

Di Fara Pizzeria has been around since it opened the Pizza back in 1965. It is located at 1424 Avenue J, in Brooklyn.

Dave Portnoy isn't the only reviewer to give Di Fara Pizzeria some love. The pizzeria also got high praise from chef and TV Host Anthony Bourdain, who called the pizzeria the best ever in his book "Kitchen Confidential Updated Ed: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly".

The pizzeria was also named the best in New York City by Zagat's in 2011 and 2013.