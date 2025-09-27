🚨Instagram account posts videos of alleged urination at Bucks County schools

🚨 The page has nearly 7,000 followers, fueling TikTok “pee challenge” hype.

🚨 Police say it’s unclear if real urine is involved

Someone is posting video of themselves appearing to pee at public locations during the night at several Bucks County schools and a museum possibly as part of a TikTok challenge.

The videos on the @buckscountypisser Instagram page open with a stream of liquid onto the ground followed by the camera raising up to show the streamer's location. Since the first video was posted the account has gained nearly 7,000 followers.

Among the locations are Conwell Egan Catholic High School in Fairless Hills, the Raising Cane restaurant in Oxford Valley, Bucks County Technical High School, Council Rock High School North, Pennsbury High School and Neshaminy High School.

Police monitoring TikTok “pee challenge” trend

Those who have watched the videos have left suggestions for places to stop.

Most of the videos are set to songs ranging from Nirvana and the theme from the TV series "Dexter."

One police official asked by LevittownNow.com about the videos said it's not clear if urine or water is involved.

According to Forbes the "Pee Challenge" has participants urinate in public places where they should't and then post video of it. The challenge has led to some bathrooms at a Montana high school being closed. Bristol, Connecticut police on their Facebook page said they are investigating instances of the challenge.

