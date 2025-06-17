Distracted driving is no joke, it can be deadly. I want to be clear that I don’t condone it by any means.

Residents in the Garden State are rated the fifth worst in the nation when it comes to distracted driving, according to research done by Bader Scott.

That said, it can be interesting to hear what people are capable of doing while navigating the roads.

Phone in the car Credit: millionsjoker loading...

Distracted driving in New Jersey

I, for one, have successfully changed my outfit while driving - and it did include an underwear change.

As far as I know, no one saw.

On the afternoon show on NJ101.5, we asked what people have done or seen while driving and some of the answers were shocking.

Crazy things people do while driving

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Eating cereal

I don’t understand how people pull this off. Especially once milk is involved. You’d have to be pretty skilled at driving with your knees if you’re holding the bowl and using your spoon.

I do not recommend driving this way.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Reading a newspaper

This seems like a given, but… KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE ROAD!

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Painting toenails

I’m hardly coordinated enough to paint my nails sitting perfectly still.

Doing it while driving? Fuhgeddaboudit.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Eating an ice cream cake

Steve from Hacketstown called in to tell us that he once ate a full ice cream cake with a spoon. He did this while on a 40-minute drive in the summer, so he had to work fast.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Shaving their face

Ouch. How?

I can barely shave my legs while in a stationary shower, let alone in a vehicle that is moving when I have to be giving a majority of my attention to something else.

Maybe that’s just a look inside at how coordinated I am.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Eating a meatball parm sandwich

This was written in by Dave in Tuckerton. I can’t imagine eating one of those meaty sandwiches at a stable table with endless napkins without making a mess.

He claims to have done it without spilling a thing though. That’s some next level stuff.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Using a laptop

This is just absurd. Just think - no wifi.

Let’s work to be more focused drivers. Should there be another study, this isn’t a great look for us.

Drive safe, New Jersey!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

