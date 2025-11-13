🚨Road rage clash in Bristol Township ends with gunfire

🚨Both drivers tell conflicting stories about what happened

🚨Police recover a gun at the scene

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one shot was fired during a road rage incident between the drivers of a car and motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon.

Bristol police found both drivers were still present when they were called to New Falls Road near Indian Creek Entry in the Levittown section of Bristol Township around 1:45 p.m.

The identities of the drivers and the circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed, but police said they recovered a gun. Pictures posted by LevittownNow.com show damage to both the car, a Volvo sedan, and the motorcycle.

Both drivers spoke to 6 ABC Action News who told different accounts about the incident.

Police are investigating as both drivers remain uncharged

The driver of the sedan was in a hospital after she said a heart condition was triggered by the incident. She told 6 ABC Action News that she was followed by an "aggressive" motorcyclist who was "road raging." She wasn't sure what made the driver so angry, and said told 6 ABC Action News that he fired three times at her.

The motorcyclist told 6 ABC Action News that the sedan was blocking two lanes likely trying to make an illegal U-turn. He told 6 ABC Action News that he only fired once.

No charges have been filed, according to Bristol police.

