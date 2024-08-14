7 Dog Breeds New York Considers Most Vicious and Dangerous

While New York State does not ban these dog breeds outright, there are certain types of dogs that are labeled as dangerous and can legally be excluded from insurance coverage. New York City's Housing Authority does ban certain dogs outright, including,

Full- or mixed-breed Doberman Pincher, Pit Bull, and Rottweiler dogs of any weight are no longer allowed unless they were registered before January 31, 2010. If they were not registered before January 31, 2010, they must be removed from NYCHA property.

Even though they are considered "man's best friend," the MKP Law Group states that dogs are actually among the top 5 deadliest creatures on earth,

Dogs are the 4th deadliest creature on earth. Looking at the average annual number of worldwide deaths, a Statista report shows dogs cause 35,000 human deaths each year (behind #1 mosquitoes, #2 humans, and #3 snakes).

The New York State Insurance Department issued a statement saying that the following dogs can be excluded by an insurance company from coverage,

Coverage for any injuries to others or property of others caused by certain animals owned by or in the care of the insured will be excluded. This dog liability exclusion is added to exclude the following types of pure bred dogs:

New York's Most Dangerous Dog Breeds

Many people who own these breeds of dogs will testify that their dog is friendly and has never threatened anyone, so this article is not to villanize any particular dog breed.

The Top 5 Fatal Dog Breeds are:

1. Pit bull - 284 (65.6%)

2. Rottweiler - 45 (10.4%)

3. German shepherd - 20 (4.6%)

4. Mixed-breed - 17 (3.9%)

5. American bulldog - 15 (3.5%)

According to data from 2005 - 2017 via the MKP Law Group

