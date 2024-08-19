15 Restaurants In Orange County With Health Code Violations

These 15 restaurants in Orange County had health inspection violations last month. Orange County has published a list of restaurants with health code violations during their latest inspections in July.
***This list includes schools and other non-restaurants that were inspected and reported to the New York Health Department.
1. SUN HING OF CHESTER
69 BROOKSIDE AVENUE, CHESTER
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
2. CAMP MONROE
160 TROUT BROOK ROAD, CHESTER
Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.
Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.
3. QUICKWAY DINER
68 ROUTE 17K, BLOOMINGBURG
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.
4. LO NUESTRO MEXICAN BISTRO
180 MONHAGEN AVENUE, MIDDLETOWN
Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.
5. SNORA
1 GALLERIA DRIVE, MIDDLETOWN
Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.
6. CONEHEAD DELIGHT
1049 ROUTE 207, NEW WINDSOR
Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof contruction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.
7. TRATTIORIA ITALIANA GWL
75 WINDERMERE AVENUE, GREENWOOD LAKE
Item 12C- Plumbing and sinks not properly sized, installed, maintained; equipment and floors not properly drained.
8. DRAGON CITY
1003 LITTLE BRITAIN ROAD, NEW WINDSOR
Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).
9. F & J PIZZERIA RESTAURANT
7 GOSHEN AVENUE, WASHINGTONVILLE
Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).
10. TOSCO'S PIZZERIA
400 ROUTE 17M, MONROE
Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).
11. THE DAIRY O
581 COUNTY ROUTE 62, WESTTOWN
Item 16- Miscellaneous, Economic Violation, Choking Poster, Training.
12. CONEY ISLAND DINER
10 RAILROAD AVENUE, MIDDLETOWN
Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).
13. MAS AND PAPA JOE'S
105 PIKE STREET, PORT JERVIS
Item 8E- Accurate thermometers not available or used to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.
14. YANI'S PIZZA
202 NORTH STREET, MIDDLETOWN
Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
15. COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT MIDDLETOWN
24 CRYSTAL RUN ROAD, MIDDLETOWN
Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.
