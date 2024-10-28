Two Men Arrested Entering America Illegally In Buffalo, New York

Living and working at an international border crossing involves certain things that most people may not think about routinely. Often, the things we do notice are plainly visible —like seeing lots of cars from a foreign country in the parking lots of our malls and other shopping centers or hearing stores and other outlets say they accept foreign currency at equal value to American money.

However, there is another thing we need to deal with, and it's quite unfortunate: illegal immigration and border crossings.

The migrant crisis from the southern border has been well documented all over the nation, but the illegal crossings that happen on the northern border is becoming more of an issue for us every day.

This was on full display recently as two men were caught trying to enter America illegally right in Buffalo.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, two men from Italy were caught trying to cross the Niagara River from Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, into Western New York, using the International Rail Bridge in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

The pair, 37-year-old Raffaele Gambino and 60-year-old Calogero Anceschi, were observed walking across the bridge by U.S. Border Patrol agents. They were taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Border Patrol agents. Video released by US Customs and Border Protection show the two men running across the bridge, attempting to enter Buffalo.

The two men are now due to be deported once federal officials finish their investigation.

