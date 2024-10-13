How Bad Are School Lunches In Buffalo, New York

If you think about some of the best times you had in school, chances are they happened in the lunchroom. Spending time with your friends and having good conversations while eating food is a favorite pastime of people far and wide.

Thinking back on those wonder years, I bet lots of us have fond memories of our favorite food to eat while at school for lunch. Whether you brought your own lunch or you got food from the lunch lady, we all had those things we looked forward to. We also had those foods that were downright terrible, and we couldn't stand the day they were served for lunch.

Overall, though, you would think most people would have good thoughts about school lunch. However, that's not the case for a group of kids and parents in Buffalo, New York, who have been raising the alarm about the quality of the food being served in Western New York.

According to a report from WIVB-TV, the lunches served in the Buffalo Public Schools have been so bad that they're barely recognizable as food.

One parent went so far as to say that the food was slimy-looking, and most kids ended up throwing their food away every day. School officials say that the district, which spends around $50 million per year on food services, provides food that follows both New York State and USDA nutrition guidelines.

But, how bad can the lunches be? I asked Facebook this question and some of the answers were quite surprising about exactly how bad the lunches were and still are today.

What do you think? Are the lunches served in school really this bad? Were they just as bad back in the day?

