It’s always said that one of the nice things about living in New Jersey is that you’re centrally located between two major cities. Along with museums, concerts, and sports, this also plays out with a choice of airports for holiday travel.

Now, when we fly, price isn’t the only consideration, but it’s a big one. Parking, amenities, and a facility’s ease of use all matter, but price certainly is a big factor when traveling around Christmas, when costs are often higher due to demand.

Luxury France Tours analyzed data from the nation’s top 50 most traveled airports to see which were the most expensive.

A passenger flying with Arajet to Santo Domingo waits to check in at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) A passenger flying with Arajet to Santo Domingo waits to check in at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

Where you’ll pay more

If you have your heart set on flying out of Newark Liberty International Airport for Christmas, even despite its problems with outdated technology and staffing issues, it’s not great news. On average flights through Newark carry the sixth most expensive airfare you’ll pay. The average fare is $427.44.

Toddler rescued from luggage conveyor belt at Newark Airport (Photo credit: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) Toddler rescued from luggage conveyor belt at Newark Airport (Photo credit: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

Newark is considered one of three New York City area airports, so how about saving at JFK? Nope. John F. Kennedy International is actually number five most expensive and costs on average $431.52.

Maybe if you’re in Central Jersey and you’re equidistant to Philadelphia International that would be cheaper? Only marginally. Philadelphia is 12th most expensive to fly for the holidays coming with an average airfare of $417.63.

AP AP loading...

Where you’ll pay less

Of course, it depends on where you’re flying, but on average, LaGuardia back in New York is going to be our area’s most affordable major airport, according to the study. LaGuardia is only the 37th most expensive, so you could save some money here in theory. The average airfare at LaGuardia is $358.83.

A control tower is seen at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A control tower is seen at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Other considerations

This is a comparison of price only, and I can’t stress its averages enough. You may find your particular route is actually cheaper at one of the other airports. But it’s good food for thought.

Also consider what you’ll pay in fuel and tolls, and parking to make a better comparison. Then there’s the stuff harder to quantify, like ease of use, friendly staff, the importance of nonstop direct flights versus making connections to save money, etc.

No matter which airport you choose, I wish you smooth travels and happy holidays.

