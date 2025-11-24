It's hard to believe, but Thanksgiving has arrived in New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be counting down the days to Christmas, as well as the final seconds of 2025.

So far, November hasn't been terribly bad for New Jersey. It hasn't been particularly warm, but it also hasn't seen long stretches of extremely cold weather either.

For the most part, November has been behaving like it should. It is, after all, a transition time of year. Ups and downs in the weather are quite normal at the midway point of the season.

And of course, that simple four letter word returns to our vocabulary. Snow. Whether we like it or not, tis' the season for snow shovels and winter coats.

And now with the holiday season officially here, many all across the country are looking to hit the road and travel home for the holidays. Or, they're looking to hit the road to travel elsewhere.

Regardless of what your plans are, knowing what the weather is going to do is critical to timing your travel. Especially now with the busiest travel days of the year (Get Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's latest weather blog here).

Not just travel, but shopping too. And if the weather gets rough, it can absolutely put a damper on those holiday plans.

On the flip side, snow on the holidays can also be magical. And yes, that includes Thanksgiving. But has it ever happened in New Jersey?

The answer to that is yes. And with the Thanksgiving of 2025 trending cold, could we potentially see some snowflakes?

Not looking good

Unfortunately for snow lovers, the odds don't look good for a white Thanksgiving in New Jersey for 2025.

