An open letter to out-of-staters coming to NJ for Thanksgiving
Dear Thanksgiving travelers,
I first want to express how happy I am that you chose (or were made to by a significant other) to spend your holiday weekend in the Garden State.
You can celebrate Thanksgiving with some authentic Jersey corn, you’re not too far away from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, should you choose to wake up ungodly early, and you have your choice of some excellent malls to do some Black Friday shopping.
That said, while you’re here, we need to lay down some ground rules.
Yes, it’s a holiday of giving and being thankful, but there are still some things you could do that might set off our Jersey attitude (it’s kind of our thing).
What to avoid if you’re in New Jersey for Thanksgiving
Driving the speed limit in the left lane when you’re not passing anyone
This is a massive no-no.
It goes without saying that the left lane is for passing… or so I thought.
The number of out-of-state drivers that seem to think the left lane is a place to go at a leisurely pace is a massive frustration for New Jerseyans. Avoid getting honked at and (quite literally) stay in your (right) lane.
Taking your time when ordering your bagel for breakfast
I know outside of the tristate area people tend to be a little more relaxed, but we are anything but that in the Garden State. Move swiftly.
Playfully saying “Oh, you’re from ‘New Joisey’”
Nobody… and I mean nobody says this.
I don’t know who started this rumor decades ago that somehow stuck, but it’s enough to give me an eye twitch when someone says it.
Saying whatever state you’re from “does pizza better” than New Jersey
You’d be safer bringing up politics; you’d get less of an argument from a born-and-raised New Jerseyan.
In conclusion, enjoy our state, and please leave it as you found it: broken, angry, and cynical.
Happy Thanksgiving!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.