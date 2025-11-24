Imagine yourself having a hankering for ice cream (it isn’t hard to do).

We all have our preferences.

Bowl or cone? Soft-serve or hard? What toppings are going on there?

(Then, of course, there’s the very Jersey debate of “are you calling them sprinkles or jimmies?”)

stewleonards via Instagram stewleonards via Instagram loading...

But one decision I never thought I’d have to make is “Would I have my ice cream dipped in melted butter?”

Thanks to a certain grocery chain, I now have to look inward to figure that out.

Stew Leonard’s butter-dipped ice cream

stewleonards via Instagram stewleonards via Instagram loading...

The world-famous dairy store, Stew Leonard’s, just started serving this salty and sweet treat after being inspired by a similar version out of New York City.

In an instagram post the staff described it as “a WOW” for them. Would you try it?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It’s a sea salt vanilla ice cream in a cone dipped in its entirety in melted butter and then topped with a sprinkle of salt.

Is this a brilliant move or an assault on desserts in general?

Personally, I think this is crazy in the best way. Everything is better with butter. Pasta, popcorn, a baked potato, clams, and now… an ice cream cone.

Ice cream ranmaru_ loading...

Stew Leonard’s has two stores in New Jersey

The chain prides itself on its quality items, known for their freshness and value. The Guinness Book of World Records once awarded them for having "the greatest sales per unit area of any single food store in the United States."

stewleonards via Instagram stewleonards via Instagram loading...

Find them at 700 Paramus Park in Paramus, NJ, or 467 Allowed Road in Clifton, NJ.

Both spots are open every day from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

stewleonards via Instagram stewleonards via Instagram loading...

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for November (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during November. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

False confessions anybody in New Jersey can relate to Test some of your friends to see if they can sense that you’re making a false confession.

15 items to never leave in your car during a New Jersey winter Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈