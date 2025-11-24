Ice cream dipped in butter? Here’s where you can try it in NJ
Imagine yourself having a hankering for ice cream (it isn’t hard to do).
We all have our preferences.
Bowl or cone? Soft-serve or hard? What toppings are going on there?
(Then, of course, there’s the very Jersey debate of “are you calling them sprinkles or jimmies?”)
But one decision I never thought I’d have to make is “Would I have my ice cream dipped in melted butter?”
Thanks to a certain grocery chain, I now have to look inward to figure that out.
Stew Leonard’s butter-dipped ice cream
The world-famous dairy store, Stew Leonard’s, just started serving this salty and sweet treat after being inspired by a similar version out of New York City.
In an instagram post the staff described it as “a WOW” for them. Would you try it?
It’s a sea salt vanilla ice cream in a cone dipped in its entirety in melted butter and then topped with a sprinkle of salt.
Is this a brilliant move or an assault on desserts in general?
Personally, I think this is crazy in the best way. Everything is better with butter. Pasta, popcorn, a baked potato, clams, and now… an ice cream cone.
Stew Leonard’s has two stores in New Jersey
The chain prides itself on its quality items, known for their freshness and value. The Guinness Book of World Records once awarded them for having "the greatest sales per unit area of any single food store in the United States."
Find them at 700 Paramus Park in Paramus, NJ, or 467 Allowed Road in Clifton, NJ.
Both spots are open every day from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
