The snow is finally melting across New York State and here in Buffalo. With temperatures climbing into the 70-degree range, early March is starting to feel a lot like spring.

Regardless of whether the groundhog got it right this year, spring officially arrives in just a few weeks on March 20. As the snow disappears, many homeowners are eager to get outside and start their spring cleanup, especially around the driveway where snowplows and snowblowers have been working all winter long.

Snow Removal Often Leaves Lawn Damage Behind

It’s going to be a fun weekend with plenty of activities happening across Western New York. But many homeowners will also try to get a jumpstart on their yard cleanup.

One of the first things people notice once the snow melts is the damage left behind near the driveway. Snowplows and snowblowers often leave behind ruts, clumps of dirt, and torn pieces of grass along the edge of the lawn.

For many homeowners, repairing those areas is an annual task. Large chunks of turf get pushed aside during the winter, and once the snow melts, those pieces need to be placed back where they belong.

It might seem simple, but it can actually be a little tricky, especially if you start the process too early.

Why You Should Be Careful Fixing Your Lawn Too Early

As much as it may feel like spring has arrived, winter in New York isn’t officially over just yet.

In some years, parts of the state have even seen snowfall as late as Mother’s Day in May. Because of that, there is always a chance you could still need to clear your driveway again before the season is truly over.

If another late-season storm pops up, you’ll want to make sure you still have a plan for snow removal after you’ve repaired some of the divots left behind from the winter.

For now, a simple fix can work. Many homeowners just take the pieces of grass and dirt they can see and place them back into the ruts along the driveway. There’s no need to roll the lawn or add new grass seed right away.

Sometimes it’s as simple as figuring out which pieces of turf fit back into the divots created by your snowblower or plow.

When to Roll Your Lawn and Finish Spring Yard Cleanup

Once the weather becomes more consistent and winter is truly behind us, that’s when you can focus on the bigger lawn repairs.

There are plenty of landscaping companies that can help get your yard back into shape, but many homeowners enjoy doing the work themselves. One option is using a walk-behind or manual lawn roller to flatten out uneven spots in the yard.

It’s not for everyone, as lawn rollers can be heavy, but they can make a noticeable difference once spring fully arrives.

Before doing that, it’s important to rake up any stones or debris that may have been pushed onto the lawn during the winter. This helps prevent damage when you start mowing again.

One Lawn Care Tip Before the First Mow of the Season

One mistake many people make is sharpening their lawnmower blades too early in the season.

The first mow of the year often picks up leftover sticks, stones, and clumps of mud that were hidden under the snow all winter. Those materials can quickly damage freshly sharpened blades.

That’s why many homeowners wait until after the first or second mow of the season before sharpening their mower blades.

Western New York Is Finally Getting a Taste of Spring

Picking up sticks and simply getting outside again is going to feel great as we head into the first real taste of spring.

After months of cold and snow, weather experts say Western New York is experiencing some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen in nearly five months.

For many people across the region, that means it’s finally time to step outside, start cleaning up the yard, and get ready for another spring season.