There was a mountain lion certainly walking down the street in a very residential neighborhood in Rochester, New York.

You have to see this video.

Someone's front door camera picked up the mountain lion walking down the street very close to the curb, and you definitely can see that it is not just an ordinary house cat. It is a very large cat and you can clearly make out that it is a large animal.

Now the video went viral, and police got involved and immediately put a shelter in place, in effect, for the surrounding areas. When officials went to investigate, they did not find any animal like the one that they saw in the video. That being said, if you take a look at the footage, it almost does a quick snip, and it makes people think that it could be edited. We live in a world where it's so easy to edit videos and make them fake, but this definitely seems real. Take a look at the video below.

It is important to note that the animal has not been seen since, and nobody has been hurt.

There have been some crazy incidents all across New York State when it comes to animals. A couple of years ago, there were a couple of incidents at the Buffalo Zoo. There was one instance where a gorilla escaped its enclosure, and another separate incident where a rhino got out of the enclosure, and they had to have Buffalo Zoo guests go to safe locations. Nobody was hurt. In fact, nobody really even saw the animals in public; they just got out into a spot where they shouldn't have been.