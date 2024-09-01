Joey Chestnut Revealed Best Wings In Western New York

In Western New York, there are a few weekends that are deemed highly important: the weekend of the NFL playoffs, weekend going into Dyngus Day, and the weekend of the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

One of those happens to be coming up for Labor Day weekend!

Being the capital of chicken wings, we have a title to uphold, and that’s why so many people flock to Buffalo for Labor Day weekend in order to attend the legendary Buffalo Wing Fest. Plus, you get to actually walk around the Buffalo Bills home field.

But it’s true: so many people come to Wing Fest every year, including some high profile people…like Joey Chestnut.

While Joey Chestnut does not plan to compete in the U.S.Chicken Wing Eating Competition this year due to switching his dietary restrictions to vegan, he has commended the competition as being held in one of the best atmospheres in the world: Highmark Stadium, home to the Buffalo Bills.

Although Chestnut has since opted for vegan substitutes, it doesn't change the fact that he is one of the best competitive eaters in the world.

This year, there will be several other competitive eaters looking to take the title this year, including Miki Sudo, James Webb, and others!

When Joey Chestnut would compete in the Buffalo Wing Eating Contest, he would struggle to come out on top. In fact, the last time he won the contest was back in 2018, but Chestnut explained that there is a reason for that.

Buffalo may be "too fun."

“Buffalo…I love the city too much,” Chestnut told TMZ. “Anybody who knows Buffalo knows that they have great, great bar food, great bars…”

“People are so nice. It’s hard to not have a good time there,” Chestnut said about Buffalo’s atmosphere and why it’s so hard to dial in while competing in Buffalo.

“I need to control myself a little bit and make sure I don’t have too much fun when I come to Buffalo,” Chestnut said.

Since Joey Chestnut has been able to explore the city, he can give you pretty good recommendations when it comes to eating chicken wings, and although he has since turned to a vegan diet, there’s still one place he loves above all else.

Doc Sullivan’s on Abbott Rd.

“They’ll start [open],” Chestnut said. “They’ll serve you ‘til 3 AM.”

