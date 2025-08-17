If you live in New York State, there is a good chance that you had a huge year in terms of the value of your home increasing.

Western and Central New York are leaders when it comes to the booming housing market in the United States. The homes are selling like crazy, and people are getting top dollar for their homes. According to NewYorkUpstate.com:

The typical home value in Syracuse grew more than 5.9% between June 2024 and June 2025 to a total of more than $252,000. That value is a record in Zillow numbers that date back to 2000.

On the western side of New York State, they have had a huge explosion not only in home values but in inventory as well. Typically, the summer months are when the real estate market is the hottest and most busy. From last June to this past June, there was over a 12% increase in houses on the market in Western New York. In June 2025, there were 1,560 homes for sale.

The average sale price also exploded, hitting a record high. The average sale price for June 2025 was $326,660, a new all-time high. This is almost a 10% year-over-year increase for June.

Rents have also hit a record high in New York State. Right now, you can take a quick Google search. Besides New York City, where the numbers for rent are extremely high compared to the rest of New York State, you will find that, on average, it is not easy to find any apartment available for less than $1,000. In fact, most apartments or homes for rent are going for about $1,600 on rough average.