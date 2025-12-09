Remember those days growing up when you had to stay home because you were sick? For a parent, it's a pain to deal with. But for a kid, it's sometimes viewed as a privilege.

Not that we felt good when we were sick. I mean, it's miserable to be sick as an adult.

But for some reason as a kid, the thought of getting a free day away from school outweighed what it felt like being sick. But hey, that's kids for you.

However, there is one thing we all had in common when we were home sick from school. And it's something some kids today also have in common.

Every weekday at 11 a.m., we would turn on the TV and watch an episode of The Price Is Right. For most of us, it wasn't just a luxury to watch. It was mandatory.

Now, many years later, that same passion is still with us. And if you ever dreamed that the popular gameshow would come to our area, you're in luck. The road show has announced it'll be making a stop in New Jersey in 2026.

The Price Is Right - stage doors opening - Calendar - NJ Mike Brant TSM / TV Screen Grab / Canva Edit loading...

2026 Tour

The Price is Right Live will be making a tour stop in New Jersey on Friday, May 1, 2026, at the State Theatre in New Brunswick.

Please note though that this is the road show making a stop, not the actual game show you see on TV. With that said, this is still an amazing experience that fans of the show will absolutely love.

Ticket and show info for the May 1 tour date in New Jersey can be found here.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.