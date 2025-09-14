Don't let that opening image throw you off too much. Yes, video games did pop into the conversation of favorite sports, but not all hope is lost on our youth.

Let's first take a look what sports our kids prefer nationally. This, according to school statistics from the 2024-25 school year (it's still too soon to know for the current school year since it just began).

ALSO READ: Why early October is the right time to fall back in NJ

According to the data reported by Educatius, basketball, football, track and field, and cheerleading are among the biggest sports for teens. Leading the pack for boys is football, with track and field going to the girls.

What you said

The track and field was interesting because that's what most of you told me during my weekend shows when I asked this question. Just below that was baseball, basketball, and cheerleading.

However, there was one more sport that was mentioned. And it's one that did exist when I was a kid, but not like the way it does today.

No, it's not anything physical. It's something that, in my opinion, far too many kids are relying on for activities.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Virtual sports

You know all those handheld video game systems our kids have? Yup, it's hours of sports on the screens.

Could also be a smart phone or tablet, but it really doesn't matter what the device is. At least a quarter of our listeners said their kids prefer their screens over sports, which includes not signing up for after school activities.

NJ popular high school sports (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ popular high school sports (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

It's not all bad

Look, I get where some of our listeners were coming from, but I just don't agree with saying video games count as a favorite sport activity. Maybe the game itself is based on a physical sport, but our kids aren't physically active while playing them.

Fortunately, signups for actual school sports are still fairly decent, with track and field leading the pack. Let's just hope it stays that way.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff this year and last A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested in 2024 and this year for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ highway back-to-school messages The New Jersey Department of Transportation has taken a humorous approach to back to school with a series of messages on its electronic highway signs. If you can safely take a picture please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com or use the chat feature on our free app. Messages provided by the NJ DOT. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.