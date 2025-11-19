Now before we get too deep into this, there's something you should know. No, police aren't arresting kids for saying 6-7 or holding them financially accountable.

But they are issuing tickets. That is, tickets appropriate for elementary kids. And it's all part of an effort to try and get kids to stop saying 6-7.

According to the New York Post, this is happening to elementary kids in Indiana, where local police are going to the schools and giving out tickets for any child who goes overboard and causes a disturbance saying 6-7.

What is 6-7?

For those who aren't parents and may not know what this is about, 6-7 has become a national sensation among kids all across the country. Should a math teacher even mutter the number 67, kids will break out in laughter.

You'll hear giggles and endless heckling over the number 6-7. Not sixty-seven, it's six-seven. Trust me, the kids will correct you.

As for why 6-7 has become such a thing? No sane parent or teacher knows, and it's so incredibly annoying. And, the bigger kicker is what it stands for. 6-7 means absolutely nothing. It's just a very annoying trend that's driving parents and teachers absolutely up the wall.

It's driving us INSANE!

This is why I think it's absolutely amazing that police in Indiana are issuing tickets to stop these kids from saying 6-7. No, they're not real tickets. Instead, it's an effort to try and get kids to stop going absolutely crazy with this 6-7 nonsense.

As a parent of two grade school boys who are caught up in the 6-7 craze, I think this is absolutely brilliant, and would absolutely support our local New Jersey police to also start issuing fake tickets to our kids who also go overboard with this to the point where it creates a disturbance in the classroom.

Obsession control

I mean, the kids have been driving us insane with their 6-7 obsession, so why not let the parents and teachers have the last laugh? Not only would this be a good lesson for kids to know when to cool it, it's also a good way to help make households with kids a bit more sane by hopefully scaring the kids from muttering those annoying numbers.

