It's not the only New Jersey college and university to make this list. But they are taking pride with their accomplishment of making the list for 11 consecutive years.

Located near the coast in West Long Branch, NJ, you'll find Monmouth University. And they just made the list of Money Magazine's 2025 best colleges in America.

Think about that for a moment. This list looks at all the colleges in America. That's pretty impressive to land a spot for 11 years straight.

A great mid-sized school

For me, this is pretty cool to see. I myself attended Monmouth University and will tell you first hand how accommodating the school is, let alone the positive experience I had while attending.

My situation to attend was a little different from most students. For one, I was an older student when I started. But also, I went through a lot of life changes while attending.

ALSO READ: Six Flags Great Adventure to end Holiday in the Park in NJ

Between obtaining a full-time job in my field, getting married, becoming a dad, and going through a major health scare, Monmouth University worked with me and allowed me to adjust my class schedule so I could keep working toward my degree.

What should've been around three years (I had transfer credits from the past) took eight years thanks to life. But you know what? I wouldn't trade it for anything and I'm proud of my former school for achieving this status for 11 years in a row.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

More NJ schools worth highlighting

As mentioned above, Monmouth University isn't the only school to rank, as many other great New Jersey institutions have also landed on this list (you can check out the full list from Money Magazine here).

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.